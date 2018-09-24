Another bloody good festival of crimewriting

Scotland’s annual festival of crime writing has enjoyed another successful year – without a drop of blood being spilt.

Bloody Scotland is the nation’s International Crime Writing Festival, providing a showcase for the best crime writing from Scotland and the world, unique in that it was set up by a group of Scottish crime writers in 2012.

The festival uses a number of atmospheric, historic venues in Stirling’s Old Town setting it apart from other literary festivals.

Despite its name, Bloody Scotland is widely described as ‘one of the friendliest festivals around’ and praised for giving traditional festivals a contemporary twist.

This year’s highlights included a gala reception at the magnificent Church of the Holy Rude; Liam McIlvanney winning the McIlvanney Prize named after his father; a torchlight procession for over 500 people led by Liam, Val McDermid and Denise Mina; a jumping performance by The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, the Two Crime Writers and a Microphone podcast hosted by Steve Cavanagh and Luca Veste with guests Val, Denise, Chris Brookmyre, Abir Mukherjee and Stuart Neville, which was the hot ticket on Saturday night.

In the perennially popular Scotland v England football match (won 6-3 by England), Ashley Jensen (who stars as Agatha Raisin) and Sophie Kennedy Clark (from The Cry) who brought a spot of TV glamour to the weekend and the Crime at the Coo cabaret which sold out the first day tickets went on sale.

Other events which were completely sold out ranged from the Gala Opening (500 capacity) to Val McDermid and Denise Mina, Two Lives Lived in Death (Professor Sue Black and Dr Richard Shepherd) and Ann Cleeves and Louise Penny (all 700 capacity), The Quiz (300 capacity) and The Reykjavik Connections with Ragnar Jonasson, Lilja Sigurdardottir and Simon Cox.

Next year the Bloody Scotland Festival will run from Friday 20 – Sunday 22 September.

Bob McDevitt, festival director, said: ‘The sun shone and the stars came out for another record-breaking Bloody Scotland.

‘I’ve once again been overwhelmed by the tremendous good humour and bonhomie exuded by crime writers and readers. We brought nations together, discussed different genres, drank some gin, sung a few songs and even before the festival was over people were booking hotels and looking forward to next.’

Full information is at www.bloodyscotland.com.