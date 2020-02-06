A guide to the best scrambling in Scotland

Suitable for all scramblers, from first timers to seasoned pros, Classic Mountain Scrambles in Scotland is a comprehensive and enjoyable guide to the best places for scrambling, covering the mainland of Scotland and the Inner Hebrides.

This latest edition includes 70 new photographs from the author, IOS maps and easy-to-follow instructions for each suggested scramble, as well as a brief history of the immediate area. Dempster even includes some poems he has written, evoking his own scrambling experiences.

A Glossary of Gaelic terms used to describe mountainous and geographic features, is a nice touch.

Dempster shares his knowledge and wisdom clearly, making this a user friendly guide. By sharing personal stories and pictures, this is also an entertaining read. It’s impossible not to be infected by the joy this past time clearly brings the author.

Classic Mountain Scrambles in Scotland, by Andrew Dempster, published by Mainstream Publishing, £14.99.