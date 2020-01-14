Dark secrets in Highland Perthshire

Highland Perthshire’s rolling hills may now be the picture of tranquillity.

But as Mark Bridgeman’s book reveals, its picturesque villages conceal a dark past of murderous crimes and unsolved mysteries.

From whisky smuggling to gruesome murders, con men to psychics, each of the 19 spine-tingling true stories are retold in vivid and compelling detail which places the reader at the heart of each mystery.

The River Runs Red: True Stories From Highland Perthshire’s Dark Past, by Mark Bridgeman, published by Watermill Books, £9.99.