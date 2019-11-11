A guide to Scotland’s wonderful railways

Renewing Britain’s Railways: Scotland by Gordon D. Webster is a highly-illustrated overview of Scotland’s railways.

Scotland boasts some of the most scenic railways in the world. From the Glenfinnan Viaduct made famous by the Harry Potter films, to the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is the Forth Rail Bridge, we know how to travel from A to B in style.

For Webster, it is an exciting time on Scotland’s railways, with new trains meaning faster journey times as electrification continues to spread across the central belt and rural routes are marketed as ‘Great Scenic Railways’.

This book studies the recent rail developments north of the border and takes its readers on a journey from the cities to some of the most beautiful train lines in Britain, showcasing the colourful liveries on display on both freight and passenger trains along the way.

Renewing Britain’s Railways: Scotland, by Gordon D. Webster, published by Amberley, £14.99

4 stars