Bonnie & Wild ceilidh club gets own tartan

THE ceilidh club run by the Bonnie & Wild food hall at the St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh now has its own tartan.

Members of staff at Bonnie & Wild will be decked out in kilts made by ScotlandShop for dances at its White Heather Club.

Ryan Barrie, managing director of Bonnie & Wild, said: “Our ceilidh nights have been a phenomenal success since we revived them last year, with thousands of residents, tourists and curious passers-by coming along to Bonnie & Wild and enjoying these evenings of music, dance and good cheer.

“The White Heather Club is already one of Edinburgh’s biggest and best nights out, and we know there’s potential for more.

“Teaming up with ScotlandShop, we’ll be showcasing ceilidhs to a wider audience, while also offering new rounds of prizes to participants, and honouring some of the bonnie dancers who come to our White Heather Club.

“And there’ll also be a few surprises on the way.”

Anna White, founder of ScotlandShop, added: “Like Bonnie & Wild, we are passionate about celebrating Scottish culture, including of course the many tailored tartan garments and fabulous fabrics woven here in Scotland.

“But we also embrace Scotland’s wider culture, its food, drink, music and of course our country dancing.

“We know these are very important to our customers who I’m sure will be excited by the White Heather Club and our involvement in it.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss author Alexander McCall Smith’s column in the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.