Bonhams Dog Sale returns featuring stunning Dandie Dinmont portrait

Bonhams is celebrating canine companions with the return of its dog sale – with a stunning portrait of a Dandie Dinmont up for grabs.

The sale on 8 November in Edinburgh will feature a selection of paintings, drawings and works of art.

Leading the 250-lot sale is an oil painting by British artist John Emms of The New Forest Buckhounds, 1896 with an estimate of £50,000-70,000.

A charming portrait of Algy a Dandie Dinmont by the same artist with an estimate of £2,500-3,500.

The Dandie Dinmont took its name from a novel by the Scottish playwright, Sir Walter Scott, and is highly prized as a working terrier in the Scottish Borders.

Emms specialised in the paintings of hounds with the New Forest Hounds being a frequent subject for the artist.

‘We have had an amazing, international response to this sale,’ said Leo Websterfrom Bonhams.

‘From 19th century sporting subjects to portraiture, ceramics, bronzes, and even collars, we really wanted to show the breadth of dogs in art and of course, celebrate the enduring relationship we have with our canine companions.’

The sale will feature a rich mix of breeds including a portrait of A French Bulldog from 1900 by Maud Earl with an estimate of £8,000-12,000.

Earl was renowned for her paintings of pure-bred and important dogs of her day.

Dalmatians will also feature with a portrait of Buster, Shandy, and Bluett by the British artist, Frances Mabel Hollams with an estimate of £4,000-6,000.

Bronzes will also be highlighted, including a magnificent bronze of a Pekingese by the American artist Gertrude Katherine Lathrop with an estimate of £8,000- 12,000.

A large bronze of a German Pointer by German artist, Joseph Körschgen with an estimate of £3,000-5,000 is also going under the hammer.

Joining the pack are Sidi, A Poodle with a Tennis Racket by Professor Paul Friedrich Meyerheim with an estimate of £6,000-8,000 and Morrell of Mannerhead A Prized Poodle by Frederick Thomas Daws, sporting a very fine green bow, with an estimate of £2,000-3,000.

