Bonhams Dog Sale returns featuring stunning Dandie Dinmont portrait

By Ellie Forbes - 27th October 2023
Dandie Dinmont.

Bonhams is celebrating canine companions with the return of its dog sale – with a stunning portrait of a Dandie Dinmont up for grabs.

The sale on 8 November in Edinburgh will feature a selection of paintings, drawings and works of art.

Leading the 250-lot sale is an oil painting by British artist John Emms of The New Forest Buckhounds, 1896 with an estimate of £50,000-70,000. 

John Emms, The New Forest Buckhounds. Estimate

A charming portrait of Algy a Dandie Dinmont by the same artist with an estimate of £2,500-3,500. 

The Dandie  Dinmont took its name from a novel by the Scottish playwright, Sir Walter Scott, and is highly prized as a working terrier in the Scottish Borders.  

Algy, A Dandie Dinmont. Estimate £2,500 – 3,500

Emms specialised in the paintings of hounds with the New Forest Hounds being a frequent  subject for the artist.

‘We have had  an amazing, international response to this sale,’ said Leo Websterfrom Bonhams.

‘From 19th century sporting subjects to  portraiture, ceramics, bronzes, and even collars, we really wanted to show the breadth of dogs in art and of course, celebrate the enduring relationship we have with our canine  companions.’

The sale will feature a rich mix of breeds including a portrait of A French Bulldog from 1900 by Maud Earl with an estimate of £8,000-12,000. 

Earl was renowned for her paintings of pure-bred and important dogs of her day. 

A Poodle with a Tennis Racket by Professor Paul Friedrich Meyerheim.

Dalmatians will also feature with a portrait of Buster, Shandy, and Bluett by the British artist, Frances Mabel  Hollams with an estimate of £4,000-6,000.

Bronzes will also be highlighted, including a magnificent bronze of a Pekingese by the  American artist Gertrude Katherine Lathrop with an estimate of £8,000- 12,000.

A large bronze of a German Pointer by German artist, Joseph Körschgen with an estimate of £3,000-5,000 is also going under the hammer.

Joining the pack are Sidi, A Poodle with a Tennis Racket by Professor Paul Friedrich  Meyerheim with an estimate of £6,000-8,000 and Morrell of Mannerhead A Prized Poodle by Frederick Thomas Daws, sporting a very fine green bow, with an estimate of £2,000-3,000.

