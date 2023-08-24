Biggest search for Nessie – from home

THIS weekend will mark the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster – with Nessie hunters taking part from their homes around the world.

The search on 26 and 27 August is billed as the largest for more than 50 years.

A global audience is taking part thanks to video cameras set up along the length of Scotland’s largest loch by volume.

Loch Ness Exploration, a voluntary research team, has teamed up with the Visit Inverness Loch Ness tourism business improvement district and the newly-revamped Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit to organise the event.

Paul Nixon, general manager at the Loch Ness Centre, said: “The interest in our weekend of activities has been fantastic, and to see how people from all around the world are still fascinated by the story of the Loch and Nessie.

“We want anyone in the world to be able to help, which is why we are looking for budding monster hunters from anywhere to log in to the live stream of the Loch over the weekend and see if they spot anything mysterious.

“We can’t wait to see what we find.”

