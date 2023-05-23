Best places to eat fish and chips in UK revealed as Plockton secures top spot

Plockton has been named the best UK seaside town for fish and chips – beating St Ives in Cornwall for the top spot.

Situated on a sheltered bay with crystal-clear water, the Highland village was found to be the best place for a classic fish and chips.

Plockton has four fish and chip shops with an average of 4.38/5 across 785 reviews, compared to St Ives which has 25 different shops.

Lochinver was crowned the third best place in the UK, while Pittenweem in Fife placed eighth on the list and third best in Scotland.

The research was carried out by travel booking website Omio using TripAdvisor data.

The Most Popular Fish and Chip Shops in Scotland:

Plockton

The Shores Plockton Inn The Harbour Fish Bar Plockton Hotel Restaurant

Lochinver

Peet’s An Cala Cafe and Bunkhouse

Pittenweem

The Dory Bistro and Gallery West End Bar The Larachmhor Tavern

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages

Plus, don’t miss the June issue of Scottish Field magazine.