Author Jenny Colgan to host midnight signing to launch new Christmas novel

Best selling author Jenny Colgan will be hosting a midnight signing to launch her new Christmas novel.

Jenny will be at Kays on Victoria Street, Edinburgh, on 12 November to sign copies of her new feel good novel, Midnight at the Christmas Bookshop.

The event will mark the first event of Book Week Scotland which begins on Monday 13 November.

‘Book Week Scotland gets more fun and exciting year and year,’ said Jenny.

‘Doing something as mad as the midnight signing in Victoria Street is a really lovely way to celebrate books and get ready for Christmas.’

Midnight at the Christmas Bookshop.

Carmen is at a loose end. Her gorgeous bookshop on Victoria Street in Edinburgh is the filming site of a cheesy Christmas movie, she’s been ousted from her sister’s beautiful Georgian home, and the love of her life has just flown thousands of miles away. It’s threatening to be a very unjolly Christmas indeed!

But when the elderly owner of the shop comes to Carmen with a Christmas wish that threatens to never come true, Carmen knows she must buckle down to get the funds to save not only his trip, but the shop itself. While fending off a shady tartan tatt-selling businessman, Carmen discovers wonders to the shop she could have never imagined, and opens a labyrinth of bookish backrooms for the customers to get lost in.

With her deadline looming, it might take more than a fresh coat of paint to solve Carmen’s problems. But with the help of their neighbours, her nieces and nephew, and a very distractingly cute male nanny, Carmen might just pull her greatest magic trick yet…

