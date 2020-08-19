Artists send online D&G postcards

NEARLY 40 artists and makers have contributed small-scale works to an online exhibition entitled “A Postcard From D&G”.

Pieces created for the initiative range from paintings, drawings and feltwork through to original prints and glass.

Artists who have taken part in the exhibition include Heather Blanchard, Lisa Hooper, and Amanda Simmons.

The online show opens on 24 August and runs until 6 September.

Joanna Macaulay, assistant director at Upland Arts Development, which organised the project, said: “For much of this year we’ve been unable to welcome to visitors to Dumfries and Galloway.

“So we came up with the idea of ‘A Postcard From D&G’, which lets people know that we wish they were here – and that we really look forward to welcoming them back.

“It’s also a region with a large and vibrant creative community – so we also saw this as the perfect moment to invite artists and makers to create pieces that show why this is such a wonderful place to live, work or visit.”

