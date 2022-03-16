Artist to hold her first solo exhibition

In her first solo exhibition at the Doubtfire gallery, an evocative collection of landscape paintings is presented by award winning artist Sarah Knox.

There You Feel Free will run from 23 March – 23 April.

Sarah’s work captures an ephemeral feeling through expressive atmosphere, light and colour – landscapes where your mind is free to wander and explore.

She said: ‘In the context of our turbulent and rapidly changing landscape it seems important as an artist to experience stillness and to observe and record the sheer wonder and glimmer of colour and light.

‘I know that these paintings give my viewers space in their minds and a freedom of interpretation, imagination and personal association.’

Sarah can often be found working en plein-air, quietly gathering new motifs at inspirational locations, both inland and along the shoreline. Sarah grew up on the north Norfolk coast and is drawn to wild coastal paths where her paintings reflect the changing nuances of cloud, the effect of sun on water and of mists rolling in.

She added: ‘Much of wild Scotland is breathtakingly beautiful and as an artist I work outside in all weathers and make my mark – capturing and loving that landscape.’

In her studio, Sarah’s process begins with the gentle application of pigment on textured watercolour paper, gesso or canvas. The first coats of pigment react with this ground, creating fluid pools of colour. Rather than working against these abstract forms, Sarah uses them to allow landscape to emerge through subsequent layers. Her paintings occupy a realm between an observed encounter and memory of place.

Sarah trained in Fine Art and English at University of Exeter and gained post-grad Distinction at the University of London.

Sarah has lived and worked in Edinburgh for over 30 years. This year she was honoured to be one of a select group of artists representing Scotland at the international Fabriano in Aquarello watercolour exhibition and convention in Bologna.

The Doubtfire Gallery is located at 28 North West Circus Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6TP, and can be found online at www.doubtfiregallery.com.

The gallery isopen Wednesday to Sunday 12pm – 4pm, and by appointment outwith these hours.