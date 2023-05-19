Artist Lex McFadyen on his upcoming solo exhibition

Scottish artist Lex McFadyen spent years perfecting his colour combinations before suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which caused him to forget them.

Ahead of his new solo exhibition in Stirling, Lex talks to Scottish Field about his recovery and how his work has changed following his brain injury.

Lex McFadyen was just days away from celebrating his 60th birthday in 2018 when he collapsed while painting at his studio in France.

The Scottish artist was rushed to a hospital in Dijon, Burgundy, where doctors discovered he had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Lex spent more than three weeks in hospital before returning to his home in the mediaeval village of Noyers-sur-Serein, Burgundy, where he lives with his partner Brendan.

Before the brain injury Lex knew exactly which blues he liked to mix with yellow to make a green, and which reds were his favourite.

But when he began painting again he quickly realised he had forgotten how to mix his favourite colour combinations.

Lex was forced to start experimenting again and found himself creating a whole new colour palette for his art.

Along the way he discovered a new approach to his work which gives him more ‘artistic licence’, and said his art has more vibrancy than ever before.

Now five years later Lex is capping off his revival by returning to Scotland for a solo exhibition at Greengallery in Buchlyvie.

‘I had combinations of certain colours, certain blues, certain yellows, certain reds, and they’re combinations that I have used for a long time,’ said Lex.

‘But when I started painting again after I got out of hospital, I’d forgotten which blue it was that I really liked.

‘I ended up having to do an awful lot of research again into the colours and I didn’t find the ones I really enjoyed using before.

‘But since then, people have said to me my work is much more vibrant.

‘The haemorrhage hasn’t changed the subject matter of my work, but perhaps how I approach it.

‘My style is very much, if it looks like a lemon, it is going to look like a lemon.

‘But I stylize things now in a way that I didn’t before, I take a bit more artistic licence as to how I demonstrate the feeling that I’m trying to get over in the paintings.

‘Before I was trying to really paint more what I was seeing in front of me rather than interpret it as much as I do now.’

Lex, who runs a gallery in Noyers-sur-Serein, splits his time between France and his home on the Crinan Canal in Argyll.

His latest work has been inspired by his recent travels to the south of France and his home in Scotland.

He has produced 25 new pieces for the forthcoming show, a mix between still life and landscape paintings.

‘Last year I did some travelling around France for two weeks, I got down as far as the South Coast, and one of the things that really interested me were the fantastic trees down there,’ Lex said.

‘They have these big narrow trunks with all the leaves very high up in, they’re called parasol pines, so I chose individual trees that I found fascinating and captured them.

‘A lot of my work is still life mainly, including flowers.

‘I enjoy painting the colours, and they’re very joyous, especially in the summer season because they can lift the spirits.

‘There are some landscapes from Scotland in the show, mainly inspired from the West Coast where our house is, which I worked on during winter.

‘There is a similarity to the French trees, but in a very different mood.’

Before buying his house in France 10 years ago Lex was reasonably well known as a portrait painter.

But he changed the direction of his work after the move and now enjoys painting still lifes, florals and landscapes.

‘I bought a house in France 10 years ago, and I was kind of well known in arty circles as a portrait painter,’ said Lex.

‘But portraiture is a difficult area to sell in and at the end of the day I had to earn my living painting pictures.

‘When I went to France, I thought you know I’ve made a big change in my life, I’m going to change the direction of my work as well.

‘I started doing still lifes, floral work and landscapes.

‘I thought I would look around and see what inspired me in France.’

Lex has spent around six months working on the pieces for his upcoming show but confessed he’s not a prolific painter.

‘I can work very hard and get the work done, but I am not a prolific painter,’ said Lex.

‘There were a couple of nights I thought I was on a creative flow, and I ended up staying up until 3.30am but then I would completely miss the following day because I was so tired.

‘I think when I was younger I used to get away with it, but sadly, no longer.’

Lex McFadyen’s solo exhibition runs at Greengallery, Buchlyvie, from May 20 to June 25.

The gallery will also host its Summer Exhibition and Big Weekend on May 20 and 21 from 10am – 4pm.

The exhibition will feature Lex’s solo show alongside regular gallery artists, Shona Harcus, Jane Blair, Jane Cruickshank, Claire Beattie, Morag Lloyds and more.

There will be over 200 paintings in the gallery, refurbished vintage furniture by Funky Vintage, as well as curated craft stalls.

