Artist Huw Williams gets ready to open latest exhibition

The latest exhibition for artist Huw Williams is opening in Edinburgh this week.

Known as ‘the horse painter’ Huw’s work sells internationally and is instantly recognisable – predominantly for his dramatic equine work.

The show will be held at The Torrance Gallery on Dundas Street, Edinburgh, between 4-18 November.

In the collection his full breadth of styles will be shown, though delicate sketches, stylised figures and tender animal portraits.

From his Perthshire studio Huw produces works on large scale oil canvases, ranging from 5ft to 12ft.

Typically his pieces can take up to eight weeks to create.

His work hangs in the homes of many well-known private clients and prestigious corporate collections worldwide from the King of Bahrain, Chitrangda Singh, and the China Horse Club.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.