Angels are honoured for preserving history

Heritage projects from all over Scotland have been honoured at this year’s Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster and writer Sally Magnusson at the City Chambers in Glasgow on Monday night, the ceremony saw winning projects in each of the five award categories crowned in a celebration of the groups, individuals, volunteers and professionals who have played a special part in caring for the nation’s historic environment.

Scooping the award for Best Rescue of a Historic Building or Place under £2million was the Dunoon Burgh Hall Project, for the rescue of Dunoon Burgh Halls. Following a major refurbishment, the category B listed building re-opened in June 2017 as a community arts hub.

In the over £2m category, the winner was the Campbeltown Community Business Ltd, for the restoration project of the category A listed Campbeltown Picture House.

The project has seen the historic cinema’s Art Noveau façade restored alongside upgraded state-of-the-art visitor facilities, as well as a programme of heritage activities hosted at the site.

The 1,2 History Crew from Arbroath Academy topped the Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People category, for their project to research the history of their local area to create the Arbroath Abbey Trail, which will help other young people learn about the rich heritage of Arbroath.

The Best Craftsmanship or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project was won by Graham Campbell and Alan Comrie, for their work to develop Elgin Conservation Training Centre into a nationally recognised centre of excellence. Graham and Alan have tutored dozens of apprentice stonemason across Scotland, UK and the rest of world.

The Kirkmichael Trust saw off competition to take the award for Best Heritage Research, Interpretation or Recording for the rescue and display of ornate medieval stone crosses of Kirkmichael and nearby Cullicudden. The Trust worked to conserve the stones to enable them to be exhibited, saving a priceless piece of local heritage for the community.

Susan O’Connor, director of the Scottish Civic Trust, said: ‘This year’s Heritage Angel Awards have offered us the opportunity to recognise a fantastic range of heritage projects from all across the country.

‘In their comments, the judges commended the innovation, perseverance, dedication and vision of those involved in these projects, and they all deserve huge praise for their achievements.

‘I’d like to again congratulate all of this year’s shortlisted projects, and in particular our worthy winners.’

Launched in 2014 and funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation (ALWF), and run by the Scottish Civic Trust in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Archaeology Scotland, the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards seek to celebrate both groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote, protect and, in many cases, rescue Scotland’s heritage.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: ‘I’d like to congratulate all of the projects that made the shortlist for this year’s Heritage Angel Awards, and to our eventual winners.

‘It is always a privilege to hear first-hand the passion and expertise of those who have dedicated so much time and energy to caring for Scotland’s heritage, and the positive impact these projects make on their local communities.

‘I hope that these stories will inspire even more people to get engaged with the historic environment and involved in heritage projects.’

The awards in Scotland are aligned with Angel Awards in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. This year’s successful Scottish projects will now go on to be considered for the prize of overall winner alongside their English, Irish and Welsh counterparts at the London ceremony on 27 November.

Full details of the 2018 Scottish Heritage Angel Award winners can be viewed at www.scottishheritageangelawards.org.uk.