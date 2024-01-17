Alexander McCall Smith invests in Scotland’s oldest bespoke tailor

Outlander star Sam Heughan and Ewan McGregor are among its customers, but Scotland’s oldest bespoke tailors is weaving a new era in its 300 year history.

Opened in 1720, Stewart Christie & Co, which has dressed royalty from King George V to Sir Walter Scott in its tweeds and tartans for centuries, has welcomed bestselling author Alexander McCall Smith as an investor in the business.

Alexander, whose 44 Scotland Street and No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series have sold over 20 million copies worldwide, has invested in the business.

The news of Alexander’s involvement follows the historic tailor’s announcement of a new ‘by appointment’ studio for ladies’ tailoring in the adjacent premises to their existing men’s tailoring emporium on Queen Street.

‘There is nowhere quite like Stewart Christie & Co. This firm has been a vital part of the Scottish clothing and textile industry for a very long time,’ said Alexander McCall Smith.

‘The team have been tireless in their support of Scottish textiles and tailoring and that is what prompted me to offer support in the first place.

‘Their work has helped to secure Scotland’s reputation as a source of fine clothing, traditionally made with this country’s wonderful cloth. It is a great honour to be able to support that.’

Stewart Christie & Co Creative Director Vixy Rae said: ‘This is such an exciting moment for Stewart Christie & Co – not only are we welcoming the delightful Alexander McCall Smith aboard our company, we also recently opened our first ever ladies’ bespoke tailoring studio.’