Alasdair Gray ‘masterwork’ among selection of his works being auctioned

It has been in private hands since the 1950s, but now a painting considered Alasdair Gray’s ‘masterwork’ is set to be auctioned off.

The painting, Glasgow Triumph of Death (Fall of Star Wormwood), was exhibited at the The McLellan Galleries before travelling to Edinburgh’s Gateway Theatre in 1957.

Perhaps not as well known as its fellow mural Cowcaddens Streetscape in the Fifties, auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull said the painting is the ‘ultimate visual realisation of the literary, artistic and philosophical preoccupations’ which Gray crystallised in his landmark novel Lanark.

Gray took inspiration from Breughel’s horrifying masterpiece Triumph of Death, representing mutant-like figures in place of Breughel’s skeletons.

He also borrowed devils from other preeminent apocalyptic painter, Hieronymus Bosch.

Behind this grisly chaos are the Necropolis and Cathedral – which feature so pivotally at the close of Lanark – the Royal Infirmary, Clyde and St Enoch station.

Glasgow Triumph of Death (Fall of Star Wormwood) is expected to fetch between £25,000 and £35,000.

Other work by Gray which will feature in the sale includes Film sequence with Liz Lochhead, dating to 1972 which is expected to go for between £6,000 and £8,000.

Gray created artworks to illustrate Lochhead’s poetry, which were then filmed by Malcolm Hossick, a BBC producer.

The poems were written and the images finished, but the film that was to unite them fell through.

The film was to tell the story of a doomed love affair, with the images acting as flashbacks or memories.

Alasdair Gray was one of Scotland’s most multi-talented artists. He was born in Riddrie in the east end of Glasgow and attended The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) in the 1950s.

Gray was a prolific poet, playwright, novelist, painter, and printmaker whose work continues to be celebrated in books, exhibitions, conferences, and the annual Gray Day (February 25).

Gray is remembered by those who knew him, as well as those who did not, for his ‘benignly nutty professor’ persona, with ‘thick spectacles and haywire hair.’

Over the course of his life, his work has been widely exhibited across Scotland and is currently held by several important international collections.

The Lyon & Turnbull auction takes place online on 10 January.