Alasdair Becket King at the Fringe: ‘A brilliant, genuine comedy great’

I saw Alasdair Beckett-King at the Fringe in 2022 with his Nevermore show and it was one of the highlights of that year’s Edinburgh festival for me. This year he’s back, and on top form, says Alister Tenneb.

★★★★★

I am surprised that Beckett-King is not more of a household name by now – apparently he was lined up for a regular appearance on TV show Mock The Week but then the show got cancelled.

Kicking off his new show at the Edinburgh Fringe with a bit of audience interaction and improv sets the scene for ABK’s surreality – and it is surreal, it’s what he does best.

As in his previous show he uses a couple of minimalistic props and a presentation screen to illustrate his wonderfully absurd take on things – very amusingly.

Never rushed or frantic his comedic timing is superb – you’re left to fill in the spaces along tangled and far reaching story paths.

Along with the absurdity is plenty of acutely observed tales all highly entertainingly woven in together.

He takes you down all sorts of rabbit holes, full of laughs all along the way, knowing you’ll be cracking up when you get to the final destination – it’s a fun journey.

If you’ve ever wondered who watches the watchmen? Who milks the milkmen? How come ducks quack at the speed they walk? Wonder no more, ABK is here to help.

He even dealt with someone in the crowd who was clearly worse for wear in a very clever, funny yet sympathetic way as just as things looked like they could get a bit tricky.

This run of Edinburgh shows, King Of Crumbs, are the precursor for a big UK tour and by the end of the festival I’m sure he will have fine tuned the already fantastically funny show.

A fantastic court jester from yesteryear transported into 2025 he’s brilliant, genuine comedy great who’s going to be huge. Snap up a ticket while you still can – you won’t leave unhappy.

Alasdair Becket King: King of Crumbs is at The Pleasance Dome until 11 August.

