Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson to reprise roles from The High Life after more than 30 years for stage show

Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson will reprise their roles from 1990s cult TV series The High Life after more than 30 years, for the stage.

The pair will star as Sebastian Flight and Steve McCracken in High Life The Musical, which will tour Scotland next year.

The show was first broadcast by the BBC 30 years ago, created by and featuring Cumming and Masson, who met as students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Taking place in the fictional Air Scotia airline flying out of Prestwick Airport, The High Life centres around air stewards Steve, Sebastian and Shona.

This revival sees the iconic characters finding themselves growing older in an ever-changing world and feature new and original music.

Siobhan Redmond – of Two Doors Down, Death in Paradise and Rain Dogs – and Patrick Ryecart will also star as Shona Spurtle and Captain Hilary Duff.

The High Life was first introduced to TV audiences in an initial pilot in 1994 and then in a series of six episodes which were broadcast in early 1995.

It was a launchpad to its creators’ long and illustrious careers. Since airing in the 90s it has attracted cult status for its sharp wit, farcical storytelling and joyous buffoonery

‘Never say never,’ Cumming and Masson said.

‘We are both beyond excited to be donning those nylon slacks and crimpelene blazers and connecting with our inner trolly dollies after all these years.

‘Returning to these characters alongside the genius that is Johnny McKnight has been a joyful experience and we can’t wait to share what madness we’ve come up with around Scotland.’

Previews and opening performance will take place at Dundee Rep Theatre from 28 March, before touring to HMT Aberdeen, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Eden Court Theatre and King’s Theatre Glasgow until 16 May 2026.

‘Having been a High Life fan right from take-off in 1994, it’s been a total joy to work with this amazing team of pure talent,’ Director Andrew Panton said.

‘Our development time together has been a riot of creative energy, hilarity and brilliant music and songs and I feel sure our new stage musical will appeal to both fans of the TV show and folks new to The High Life.

‘I’m thrilled that we’re creating the show at Dundee Rep Theatre before it jets off to entertain audiences across Scotland.’

