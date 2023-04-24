Aberdeenshire county flag unfurled at Castle Fraser

THE new Aberdeenshire county flag was hoisted up the pole at Castle Fraser on Saturday.

The flag was based on designs by pupils from Newtonhill primary school in Stonehaven and Elrick primary school in Westhill.

Children from the schools presented the flag to Sandy Manson, Aberdeen’s lord-lieutenant at the castle, which is run by the National Trust for Scotland.

They were accompanied by the drums and pipes of the Gordon Highlanders Association and an honour guard of Lonach Highlanders.

Manson said: “It is wonderful to see this splendid county flag now unveiled for all to see.

“For the children from two different local schools to produce such similar designs that were then brought together in the flag you see today was remarkable.

“It’s clear to see why their design triumphed over hundreds of others from all ages and corners of the world: a bold flag that heralds our past and signals a confident future.”

He aaded: “Judging [more than] 800 entries by the panel was certainly not easy.

“The five designs chosen for the shortlist went to a public vote, encompassing the many traditions and characteristics we associate with our beautiful and historic county.

“My congratulations to all the pupils involved in so creatively designing the winning flag.

“I hope all of Aberdeenshire will be very proud as our new flag flies over the county, playing an important part in our local identity.”

