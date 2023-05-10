17th-century mirror featuring King Charles II sells for £65k

A 17th-century mirror featuring King Charles II has been sold for a record-breaking amount at auction.

The stumpwork and lacquer mirror, which dates back to 1652, was estimated to fetch up to £2,000 when it went under the hammer.

But auctioneers were stunned when the rectangular mirror sold for a whopping £65,000 at Lindsay Burns & Company in Perth.

Director Nick Burns said it was the highest sales figure in his 23 year career, and the second highest in the company’s history.

The extraordinary mirror has gilded details and includes a portrait of the then monarch King Charles II.

Its arch is decorated with a flowering tree and the initials ‘M.D’ surrounded by an angel, sun, building and animals including a whale, frog, birds, fox, and dog.

Nick said: ‘The private collection of 17th century Stumpwork embroidery included four lots.

‘The pre-sale interest in the group was incredible, some prospective buyers even travelled up specially from England to view in person.

‘We had eight telephone lines live for the lot as well as internet bids and a five figure commission bid on the auctioneers book.

‘After internet bids dropped out at £18,000 it was down to the telephones.

‘After nine minutes of bidding the hammer fell at £65,000 smashing all expectation and records, making it the most expensive lot that I have sold to date in a 23 year professional carer and the 2nd most expensive lot sold by our auction house.

‘A truly memorable occasion.’

The left side of the mirror is decorated with a female figure standing holding a hawk, possibly Catherine of Braganza.

On the right side is a male figure, thought to be Charles II.

An apron decorated with an urn issuing flowers and foliage dated 1652 is flanked by a lion, birds, insects and acorn tree.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the June issue of Scottish Field magazine.