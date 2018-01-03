Countryside farmhouse in fertile land is on the market

Posted on

A traditional farmhouse with substantial stone steadings and paddocks is for sale as a whole or in three lots.

Greenburns Farmhouse is surrounded by some of Perthshire’s most fertile farmland and has lovely open views across the countryside.

Presented to the market by Savills, lot one is Greenburns Farmhouse – offers over £325,000.

Greenburns Farmhouse is an attractive traditional house with a neat enclosed garden and a paddock of about 0.3 acres. The house is positioned on the western side of the farmyard which is enclosed on two sides by substantial stone steadings forming lots two and three of the sale. A driveway with mature trees including beech and oak leads from the public road through a timber gate to gravel parking at the front of the house. There is also parking to the rear of the house in the yard.

The front door opens into a porch which has a glazed inner door opening to the reception hall. To the left of the hall is a sitting room with wood burning stove and a west facing window with a window seat/storage box. To the right of the entrance hall is an alternative main reception room; most recently used as a fourth bedroom, it would also work well as a dining room.

A short passage leads beyond the stairs to the office and side entrance door as well as to the dining/ kitchen/living room. This open plan room has another woodburning stove at one end and a C shaped arrangement of units in the kitchen which is fitted with an electric cooker and stainless steel sink. There is space for a dining table and comfortable seating depending on how the room is to be used. Off the kitchen is the utility room, WC, larder and the back door.

A timber staircase leads to the first floor where there is a split landing giving access to a double bedroom, wet room and airing cupboard to the rear of the house and two bright double bedrooms at the front.

Although the property may require some modernisation, features such as the wood panelled doors, the original timber staircase and the flagstones in the utility area give Greenburns Farmhouse appealing period character.

Outside, Greenburns Farmhouse has a west facing front garden which is enclosed by a neat hedge to the front. There is space to park and turn on the gravel at the front of the house as well as lawn and a few mature trees. A pretty circular rose bed and colourful shrubs are planted close to the house. A gateway from the front garden leads into the back yard.

There is an open fronted stone cart shed with two bays and a hayloft, at the rear of the farmhouse. In the garden there is a timber dog kennel and attached to the side of the property is a lean-to wood store.

Lot two – Offers over £50,000.

A range of stone barns forming the northerly side of the farmyard and which amount to approximately 441 square metres. One section of the barns has most recently been used as a tack room and has a loft above. Included in Lot 2 is a three bay steel framed open sided barn with a box profile roof set in about 0.72 acres.

Lot three – offers over £50,000.

A range of stone steadings forming the easterly side of the farmyard and which are divided into six principal barns. Amongst these are some loose boxes, old stone cubicles and a central feed passage. There is also an open fronted wood shed, hay shed and store. These buildings amount to about 943 square metres and are set in about 0.74 acres.

Lots two and three include the major part of a substantial range of traditional outbuildings. Greenburns Steadings may offer the potential for conversion to residential development.

The Perth and Kinross Local Development Plan Housing in the Countryside policy states that, in principle, conversion or replacement of redundant non-domestic buildings will be supported if certain criteria are met, for example if the buildings are of traditional form and construction etc. Any conversion or replacement proposal of the non-domestic buildings at Greenburns would require to be determined by Perth and Kinross Council as Planning Authority.

Additional grazing of about 1.3 acres on the eastern side of the driveway into Greenburns Farmhouse is available to rent.

Greenburns Farmhouse is also ideally placed for access to some of Scotland’s best private schooling, with Craigclowan, Glenalmond, Strathallan, Kilgraston and Dundee High School all within easy reach.

