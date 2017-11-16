Cosmetic clinic launch of own skin care range

Posted on

Renowned facial injection expert Jackie Partridge has launched a dedicated skincare regime to mark the 10th anniversary of Dermal Clinic in Edinburgh.

Jackie, who was headhunted by the Scottish Government to promote the highest standards in Botox and fillers, has distilled her years of skincare know-how to help develop the new Bioceutrics range.

According to Jackie, the new range is designed for those in need of a quick and fuss-free regime which delivers the best possible results. She added: ‘This is incredibly exciting for all of us at Dermal Clinic, because effectively we are ‘bottling’ the wealth of expertise we’ve built up with our patients over the past decade.

‘The Bioceutrics range has been developed from the ground up with them in mind. It is packed with high-impact, active ingredients to deliver results without a time-consuming skin care regime.’

Dermal Clinic, based on Church Hill Place, specialises in providing clinical cosmetic procedures and the innovative line is made up of 10 bespoke products to extend and enhance those treatments.

The introductory selection will include a glycolic wash, a hyaluronic acid serum, a day cream, a night cream and an eye cream and each product will be made from a blend of clinical ingredients, including glycolic, hyaluronic and citric acids and skin loving anti-oxidants, all proven to help cell re-growth and regeneration.

The Bioceutrics products are now available at Dermal Clinic and range in price from £39 to £89.