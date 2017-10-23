Conservation project to protect landmark buildings is launched in Clyde Valley

Posted on

A conservation project to protect designed landmarks in the Clyde and Avon Valley has got underway.

The scheme was launched in the shadow of the grandest designed landscape in the area, at Chatelherault Country Park near Hamilton.

The Glorious Gardens 2 project follows a pilot phase which included research and reporting by volunteers on designed landscapes in the Clyde and Avon Valley and Falkirk areas.

These varied from well-known sites such as Mauldslie and Cambusnethan, to lesser-known sites such as Dalserf and Harperfield, in the Clyde and Avon Valley.

Through a series of three workshops taking place between now and January, the Glorious Gardens team will develop a conservation strategy and practical landscape conservation guidance notes for landowners of designed landscapes in collaboration with local stakeholders, who were among those invited to the launch last Wednesday.

The strategy and guidance notes will outline good practice in the management of designed landscapes, the tasks involved, and information regarding possible sources of grant funding.

The project is managed by Scotland’s Garden and Landscape Heritage (SGLH), and led by MVGLA Landscape Architects. It is supported by Historic Environment Scotland and Heritage Lottery Fund and LEADER supported Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP).

In the pilot phase of the project a total of 18 volunteers contributed a staggering 706 hours to the research and reporting of 12 designed landscapes which are a defining feature in the Clyde and Avon Valley.

The reports were added to the Historic Environment Scotland Inventory of Designed Landscapes, and can be accessed by visiting www.clydeandavonvalley.org/museum, clicking ‘History & Archaeology’, and then selecting the Glorious Gardens items. They are; Baronald House, Lanark; Cambusnethan, Wishaw; Carfin Estate, Crossford; Cleghorn Estate, Lanark; Dalserf House, Dalserf; Harperfield House, Lanark; Jerviswood Estate, Lanark; The Kerse, Clyde Valley; Mauldslie Castle, Clyde Valley; Milton Lockhart, Clyde Valley; and, Stonebyres, Crossford.

Sue Hewer, project supervisor at SGLH, said: ‘We attach much importance to the successful conclusion of this pilot project and are very proud of what has been achieved thus far by our teams of volunteers. We would like this pilot to serve as the basis of a package to be made available to other areas throughout Scotland featuring non-inventory designed landscapes.’

Ewan Bachell, CAVLP development officer, added: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the continuation of this project, which will build on the extensive research undertaken by volunteers into the designed landscapes of the Clyde and Avon Valley – a defining feature of the area.

‘Conserving these historic sites and features will help us to preserve a significant aspect of the area’s past, and to share the story of the landscape with future generations.’

Stakeholders with an interest in the designed landscapes, including landowners, Glorious Gardens volunteers, heritage groups, etc, are being invited to a series of workshops being held at the Lanark Lifestyles sports centre. These run from 2.30-4.30pm.

The first takes place today, Monday, with an introduction to the project and its purpose, including the needs and challenges for the conservation of historic landscapes, and the needs and aspirations of landowners.

The next will run on Monday, November 27, with a presentation of the first draft of the conservation strategy and landscape conservation guidance notes, with discussion and feedback.

Finally, the third workshop on January 22 will look at a presentation of the second draft of the conservation strategy and landscape conservation guidance notes.

People involved in land-based industries such as farming and forestry are being invited to the workshops.Those wishing to attend must book a place by contacting Jacqueline Macleod on talamh@hotmail.co.uk or email 07447 357 257.

Further details can be found at www.clydeandavonvalley.org/join-in/events