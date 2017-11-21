Confidence returns to Aberdeenshire property market

Posted on

House sales in Aberdeen continue to show signs of improvement, with good quality family homes in Royal Deeside and Donside in particular remaining ever popular, according to Scotland’s leading independent property consultancy, Galbraith.

The latest figures compiled by Galbraith indicated another strong quarter in terms of residential activity for the firm’s Aberdeen office, with an 88% increase in the number of viewings conducted during the three-month period ending 30 September 2017, compared with the previous quarter and a 49% increase in the number of potential buyers registering with them.

The Aberdeen office also brought 6% more properties to the market and reduced the average time taken to sell, compared with the preceding quarter.

Hannah Christiansen, who leads the residential sales team for Galbraith in Aberdeen, said: ‘We have seen an increase in buyers entering the market keen to secure good quality, correctly priced property. Aberdeen continues to attract a healthy number of buyers from south of the Border who appreciate the possibility of enjoying a better lifestyle, in stunning scenery.

‘Aberdeenshire offers good value for money for people relocating from other parts of the UK with Strathdon and Donside proving very popular. Many people can now work from home every day or for part of the week and this makes a big difference to the market, especially for outlying areas in rural Aberdeenshire.

‘This quarter there was a significant increase in terms of prospective buyers registering with us and we have conducted a much higher number of property viewings. Unfortunately, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax is still having a negative impact on property sales at the higher end of market – property priced above £500,000 is much slower to sell.’

Properties currently for sale with Galbraith in Aberdeenshire include:

Ellon Castle, Ellon. Offers over £850,000

Beautiful B-listed Mansion House and separate Coach House in approximately 3.5 acres of private grounds, located close to Aberdeen.

Kings View, Rothienorman, Inverurie. Offers over £695,000

Superb detached family home with beautiful south facing garden extending to approx 1.70 acres. Panoramic countryside views.

The sale is listed as a whole or in three lots. Millbank House is a fine B-listed country house dating from the 1800’s with two acres of grounds. Lots 2 and 3 refer respectively to a separate plot of land with planning permission for a new house and a steading with planning permission to be converted to a family home. The planning permissions are in principle and the buyer would need to apply to the local authority for continuity of consent.

Milton of Atherb, Maud, Peterhead. Offers over £560,000

Executive detached home with detached double garage and surrounded by about 20 acres of land in beautiful Buchan countryside.