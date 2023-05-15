Win tickets to the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival this summer

Here’s how you could be in with a chance of winning tickets to the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival when it returns this summer.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, premium heritage boats from across the country will drop anchor in the historic harbour of Portsoy on 1-2 July.

The weekend will include music, dance, the finest Scottish food and drink, traditional craft demonstrations and a range of unique handmade items and gifts.

The festival attracts 15,000 visitors and Celtic rock band Skerryvore will kick off the weekend of entertainment as the headline act of the Big Gig on the Back Green on 30 June.

Skerryvore will return to Portsoy after performing to sell out audiences in the USA, Australia, Canada and across the UK and Europe.

They have recently released their new album TEMPUS which is currently Scottish number 1 album and in the UK Top 40 Album chart.

Tickets are available to buy on www.stbfportsoy.org. This is a licensed event for over 18s only.

The iconic Reaper, a 19th century Fifie Sailing Herring Drifter will make her maiden voyage back to the festival, following long and extensive restoration and repair works.

A rare survivor of the golden age of sail, Reaper is owned by the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther, Fife and is one of few vessels in the UK’s National Historic Fleet, which is still in seagoing condition.

Visitors to the festival will be able to climb aboard Reaper to experience what life was like at sea over 100 years ago.

The maritime programme is sponsored by Glenglassaugh Distillery, which is located on Sandend Bay, just two miles from Portsoy.

In the Food Fayre you’ll find the best Scottish produce on the menu from Aberdeen Angus beef to handmade pies and pickled onions, locally produced gin, rum and whisky.

There’s also sweet treats including toffee, fudge and Belgian chocolate and no visit would be complete without a scoop of Portsoy ice-cream.

Traditional craft demonstrations will be on display in the Craft Fayre along with handmade ceramics, jewellery, prints and paintings available to browse and buy.

The music programme features renowned groups and local artists, including Cullen-based duo Fair Trickit with their self-penned songs.

Skip 2 the Beat will bring their fast-paced skipping stunts and the Anne McArthur Dancers will perform a range of Highland country dancing routines.

Younger visitors can enjoy a range of fun activities including trampolining, segways and the Tam O’Shanter land train will be running throughout the weekend.

The ever-popular raft race will take place on Saturday afternoon, where teams of three people compete to cross the harbour in homemade rafts and paddles, without falling in.

The festival is sponsored by ACE Winches, Puffin Pellets, Hamlyns of Scotland, Macduff Shipyards, Portsoy Thrift Shop, Twice Buried Rum Co, Moray West, Urquhart Joinery Services and Gray Composting Services Ltd.

Tickets are discounted when purchased in advance online, to book visit www.stbfportsoy.org. For festival updates follow @stbfportsoy or #ahoyportsoy on social media.

We have 4 pairs of adult weekend passes for the festival to give away. For your chance to win, just answer the following question.

How many years has the ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival been running?

20 30 40

To enter, please sent your answer along with your name and email to competitions@stbfportsoy.org.