Win a day for nine of pursuing driven red grouse

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust are offering the chance to win an exhilarating day in pursuit of driven red grouse, the “king” of game birds.

The winner and eight friends will be treated to an anticipated bag of 100 brace in September 2020 on the Roxburghe Estates. The Roxburghe moors of Byrecleugh and Rawburn, in the heart of the Lammermuir hills, have been in the family since the 1500s.

Both moors are amongst the most productive and consistent in Scotland and offer fast and sporting birds to test even the best of shots.

Confirmation of the day will depend on the 2020 grouse counts and be agreed by prior arrangement with the estate. If grouse stocks are low the day will be carried forward to 2021.

For your chance to win, visit www.gwct.org.uk/grousedraw. A book of 20 tickets costs just £40, so don’t miss out!

Entries close at midnight on 11 December 2019. Please view the website for full terms and conditions.