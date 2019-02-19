We’ve got five fantastic pairs of tickets to give away

There’s two shows for the price of one at this year’s Creative Craft Show Glasgow – and we’ve five pairs of tickets to give away.

Taking place at the SEC, Glasgow from 7 -10 March, the Creative Craft Show Glasgow and the Scottish Quilting Show will be packed with features, the latest craft, quilting and haberdashery supplies, and experts on hand to share inspiration, advice and top tips for spring projects.

It runs from 10am-5pm each day, except for the Sunday, when it closes at 4.30pm.

Tickets : Adult £11.00 (£9.00 Advance Price); Senior £10.00 (£8.00 Advance Price). Under 16s free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.ichfevents.co.uk. Alternatively, phone the Ticket Hotline on 01425 277988.

Follow them on Twitter @thecraftshows or find them on Facebook @thecraftshows.