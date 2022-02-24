Tickets to crafting and quilting shows to be won
We’ve teamed up with the organisers of the Creative Craft Show and Scottish Quilting Show to offer you the chance to win three pairs of tickets to this crafting extravaganza.
Taking place at the SEC, Glasgow, from 3 –6 March, the 2-in-1 show will be packed with features, the latest craft, quilting and haberdashery supplies and experts on hand to share inspiration, advice and top tips for spring projects.
Features at these shows in March include:
- a free programme of quick and easy workshops and talks
- an inspirational quilt exhibition
- entries into the Scottish quilting competition
- papercraft demonstrations, jewellery making and beading plus knitting, stitching and dressmaking features
- the latest products and creations from the world of creative craft
- new and exciting crafty ideas, tips and inspiration
Visit www.ichfevents.co.uk for more details and all the latest information.
For more information or to book tickets visit www.creativecraftshow.co.uk.
Alternatively, phone the ticket hotline on 01425 277988.