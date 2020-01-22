Show off your photography skills and win a Scottish short break

From the breathtaking Eilean Donan Castle, the famous multi-coloured homes in Tobermory or even the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Scotland is an absolute haven of picturesque scenes, and when better to capture them than when you are enjoying a staycation.

As lovers and advocates of discovering Scotland we’ve teamed up with the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Show with an exciting competition to find some of the best landscape photography of our beautiful country.

All we need you to do is send in your best shots from your Scottish staycations. Perhaps it’s the Quiraing on the Isle of Skye, a view over to Arran from the Ayrshire Coast or the Three Sisters as you enter Glencoe. We’ll share some of the best shots on our website and social channels and our editor will choose his favourites.

The winning entry will receive a short break at Argyll Holidays’ stunning Waterside Ben Lomond Lodge at Loch Lomond. These lodges can sleep between 4 – 6 people and offer spectacular views of the ‘bonnie backs’ right at their doorstep.

The winning and runner-up entries will be featured on a screen at the show. There are also runners-up prizes of pairs of tickets to the show.

The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home show runs from 6 – 9 February at SEC Glasgow. It is the perfect place to plan your next outdoor holiday as it brings the biggest brands, latest models and widest selection of caravans, motorhomes, tents and other outdoor equipment together under one roof.

You can discover more HERE.

To enter, send your entries to ksmith@scottishfield.co.uk with ‘Phootgraphy competition’ in the header.