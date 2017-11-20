Closing date set for sale of nuclear-proof Inverness emergency bunker

Posted on

A property with a difference is currently on the market – a unique subterranean property in the Raigmore area of the city of Inverness.

Owners Highland Council have set a closing date for the sale of the Inverness emergency bunker of 2pm on Wednesday, 6 December.

The property includes a tarmacadam surfaced car park and two subterranean levels which were built in 1941 to house the RAF during the Second World War.

The bunker was built to survive a direct hit from the most powerful bombs of the time. The structure is built with thick concrete walls and ceilings.

During the 1980s the facility was enhanced to enable it to withstand nuclear, biological or chemical attacks.

As a result the premises now benefit from blast and sealed doors, decontamination facilities, two diesel generators to power the building and an air filtration system to provide safe air in the event of nuclear, biological or chemical attack.

The subterranean levels extend to approximately GIA of 995.33 m2 (10,714 ft2).

The emergency operations centre is located within a secure fenced site which is comprised of a tarmacadam surfaced car park which houses a temporary timber structure which was previously used as an office.

There is also a domestic garage on the site.

The property site is set in a forested area of mature broadleaved trees.

Viewing arrangements are strictly by prior appointment with Highland Council.

Potential buyers seeking further information should contact Chris Holmes on 01463 702083 or e-mail christopher.holmes@highland.gov.uk

Visit www.highland.gov.uk/directory_record/802691/inverness_-_emergency_bunker/category/40/inverness for full details.