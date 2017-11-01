Christmas treats with Scottish Field at Chuffs Extravaganza

Posted on

You can do your Christmas shopping in style next week and sort out a loved one with a must-have present this Christmas – a Scottish Field subscription.

Our group marketing executive Leona Clark will be attending the Chuffs Extravaganza 2017, being held at Oxenfoord Castle, at Pathhead in Midlothian.

Running on Tuesday, November 7, from 5pm-8pm, Wednesday, November 8, from 10am-4.30pm, and Thursday, November 9, from 10am-3pm, the Chuffs Extravaganza is an exclusive opportunity to do your festive shopping at the prestigious building, which has been the home of the Dalrymple family since the 1700s.

Make sure you come to the Scottish Field stand, and new subscribers can get a free luxury gift with their subscriptions, and can choose from either Glenkinchie Whisky, Edinburgh Gin or a Beatitude Aromatherapy Candle.

There will be a large number of exhibitors attending on the day.

Whether you’re looking for a personal hand-made item, something a little unusual, a keepsake, delicious treats, arts, crafts or jewellery, then this is the ideal event for you.

Every exhibitor is giving 10 per cent of their sales and orders to the Daisy Chain Trust, which raises funds to provide grants for child-related organisations in the Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders areas.

They are run with very few overheads to ensure the maximum amount of fundraising goes to worthwhile causes. To date, over £600,000 has been given in grants.

Entry on Tuesday is £7.50 and includes nibbles and fizz, with entry £5 on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is free parking, and the Daisy Train – golf buggies to transport visitors too and from their cars, should they wish.

Coffee and lunch will be available.