Christmas at the Botanics opens

Edinburgh’s newest festive event, Christmas at the Botanics, opened on Friday 24 November unveiling a series of light installations along a one-mile illuminated trail.

Providing a magical experience for all the family, Christmas at the Botanics runs for 29 nights on selected dates until Saturday 30 December.

Regius keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Simon Milne, said: ‘The incredible display of lighting installations at Christmas at the Botanics provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to experience the Garden like never before.

‘Also, by buying a ticket visitors are helping to support our plant science and conservation work.’

Scottish, UK and international installation artists are involved in this year’s event, which features light, sound and visual effects that transform the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh into a winter wonderland.

Highlights include The Choir of Trees, nine singing conifers; the scented Fire Garden; Bloom on Inverleith House Lawn, made up of 1,000 illuminated spheres; and a UV tunnel of bubbles.

Couples will have the chance to share a kiss and take a selfie under the Mistletoe Moment, and Santa and his elves will be performing a short Christmas vignette.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is at the heart of efforts to save endangered habitats.

This includes bringing threatened plants back to Scotland to research them and develop conservation strategies.

Simon continued: ‘At this time of year, when we are all thinking about Christmas trees, holly wreaths and so many other delights from the plant kingdom, there is a wonderful synergy with the light trail and the work we do.’

Delivered in association with concerts and events promoter Raymond Gubbay, Edinburgh’s must-see event joins other major cities, including London and Berlin, which have successful Christmas illuminated trails.

Jonathan Marks, chief development officer at Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: ‘Along with event partners Culture Creative, we are thrilled to be involved in the first Christmas at the Botanics.

‘There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from singing conifers to mistletoe moments and festive foodie treats; it really is an occasion for all of the family.’

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to ensure their desired time slot. Tickets start from £14 per adult and £10 for children.