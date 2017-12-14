Choose your own pace of life in retirement

Posted on

If you’re over 55 or looking to retire soon, Inchmarlo Retirement Village is a place where you can live life at your own pace, be it slow or fast and all speeds in between.

Located on the old Inchmarlo Estate, the village is set in 100 acres of rambling woodland and beautifully tended gardens, right in the heart of Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire.

So when you wake in the morning it’s to a chorus of birdsong, not a cacophony of traffic.

Saunter through beautiful grounds and there’s every chance you’ll meet a deer, or two, or several. Keep your eyes open for red squirrels, herons and ducks.

It’s a sociable community too.

Go through hoops on the croquet lawn, hole out on the nearby golf course and hob-nob with other home owners in the bar at Inchmarlo House.

The bustling town of Banchory is just minutes down the road, with the northern lights of Aberdeen only 21 miles away.

When it comes to security, Inchmarlo Retirement Village must be one of the safest addresses in Britain, with 24-hour security staff keeping an eye out.

Peace of mind of a different kind is at Inchmarlo House, now a five-star care home.

As your needs change, help and support is always close at hand and delivered directly to your door. It’s all part of the principle of continuing care that Inchmarlo was founded upon, providing quality of life throughout retirement.

There’s a big financial benefit to living at Inchmarlo too.

By delaying a move to a care home, through using pay-as-you-go lifestyle services provided by Inchmarlo House, you could save around £30,000 per annum.

Across the nine neighbourhoods, homes range from one-to-four bedrooms, all well-proportioned and spacious.

Prices start from £100,000 for a one-bedroom flat. Come, look around, and meet neighbours.

To find out more, click HERE, call 01330 826242 or email dawn.ronaldson@inchmarlo-retirement.co.uk.