Children discover the impact of World War I on their area

Posted on

A new education resource exploring the impact of the First World War on East Dunbartonshire has been launched.

The new teaching and learning resource features stories from the EDLC archives and local studies collections – many of them are new discoveries from the East Dunbartonshire’s War research volunteers, who have spent the past two years exploring the lives of men, women, children and families living in the area during the First World War and their individual experiences.

The project team used their research and knowledge to help produce a First World War education resource which will now be used widely in all secondary schools across East Dunbartonshire.

It explores the impact that the First World War had on the local area and has been developed by the East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust in conjunction with staff and students from the schools: Douglas Academy, Milngavie, and Kirkintilloch High.

The launch event featured a dramatic performance by Douglas Academy students based on letters from the Boyd brothers of Milngavie, and from the diaries of two local nurses who volunteered in WW1. The students’ powerful and moving performance helped bring real local stories from the First World War to life for the wide range of people who attended.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convenor of the place, neighbourhood and corporate assets committee, said: ‘The launch of this education resource is an important part of the centenary commemorations of the First World War that have been organised over the past three years by East Dunbartonshire Council and the EDLC Trust.’

Jim added: ‘This excellent resource will help our students to learn about this tragic period in history in new and innovative ways, using original local sources, and to discover for themselves the stories behind the people from this area who were affected by the First World War.

‘I’d like to thank the Douglas Academy students for their invaluable support with the project. Thanks must also go to Kirkintilloch High School and Bishopbriggs Academy staff who were part of the pilot project and helped develop the new education resource.’

Guests – including Councillors, pupils, parents, teachers and local residents – were also entertained by living history group, Scots in the Great War, while local enthusiast, Harry Doy, brought along fantastic his First World War collection.

Sandy Marshall, chair of EDLC Trust, added: ‘We were delighted to also be joined by some of the relatives of the people whose stories featured in the performance. On behalf of the East Dunbartonshire’s War Project team, I’d like to thank them for their support and assistance while putting together this education resource and for allowing us to share their family’s unique experiences with a new generation one hundred years on.

‘A group of volunteers spent many hours delving into the EDLC archives and local studies collections to discover untold stories of heroism, sacrifice and duty from the First World War to produce this education resource.

‘It’s full of fascinating accounts of men and women from East Dunbartonshire who were involved in the First World War at home and on the battlefront and will help give pupils a deeper understanding of what life was like for them. The EDLC Trust board is grateful for the hard work and dedication they put in to help make this resource a reality.’