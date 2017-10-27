Chart toppers past and present will bring in the New Year in Edinburgh

Posted on

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay line-up has been revealed with chart-topping Rag’n’Bone Man leading the celebrations.

Rag’n’Bone Man, AKA Rory Graham, admitted he’s looking forward to bringing in the New Year, with the eyes of the world upon him.

He said: ‘Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show.’

Following the announcement of Rag’n’Bone Man as the headline act for Concert in the Gardens, Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt were announced as support acts – showcasing the very finest and freshest talent in the UK today.

From his stellar launch onto the UK’s music scene in 2015 when he saw a major label fight to sign him, to his US radio hit Brazil. 2017 saw the release of Declan McKenna’s hotly anticipated debut album What Do You Think About the Car? which midweeked at number four in the UK album charts.

With cracking appearances on Later with Jools Holland and packed out tents at Glastonbury and Lollapalooza festivals, Declan is one of the hottest young talents in the world and often referred to as the ‘voice of a generation’ with his eloquent, social conscious lyrics.

Edinburgh’s own singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt came to prominence in 2013 with her single Stay Out. This year she’s back with a refreshed, matured sound. Producing her own tracks and signed to the Cooking Vinyl label, Nina has recently released The Moments I’m Missing and The Best You Had and was recently announced as BBC Radio 1’s Artist of the Day. She’s supported Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber on tour and her instantly recognisable voice and cool electronic sound has seen her described as one of the most exciting pop artists releasing music this year.

Nina said: ‘I can’t wait to return to one of the best New Year celebrations in the world this New Year! It’ll be so nice to be back in my home city bringing in 2018 with my friends and family.’

Across the Street Party arena three stages will have very different vibes offering the 60,000 strong audience the chance to experience a hugely eclectic and buzzing line up of musical talents and genres set in amongst Edinburgh’s iconic streets.

UK pop legends The Human League brings their signature British synth sound to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, headlining the Waverley Stage with a set which takes in their classic hits Don’t You Want Me and Mirror Man to more recent tracks including Tell Me When and Night People which have brought them a whole new following decades after their original success.

Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) winners Sacred Paws will provide a striking opening performance. Eilidh Rogers and Rachel Aggs (Sacred Paws) released their debut album Strike a Match early in 2017 garnering acclaim from the music press and finding champions on BBC 6 Music drawn in by their playful, intense bitter sweet sound and their album packed full of energy and ideas.

Four childhood friends from the Isle of Skye, Niteworks has gone on to create some of Scotland’s most exciting music. Fusing folk and modern club music, Niteworks weaves spoken word and Gaelic tunes with electronica and dance music to fill the dance floor at their explosive live shows bringing them sell-out tour success and seeing them headline at festivals across Scotland.

Headline act and winners of the Album of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards, Treacherous Orchestra is a powerful force in Scottish music; a huge, eleven-strong explosion of instrumental brilliance, rampaging humour and cracking tunes, its joyous, incendiary performances take modern Scottish dance music into a thrilling new dimension.

Widely praised for their stunning and exciting live shows, they have electrified audiences wherever they’ve played – from remote Hebridean islands to European festivals; from sell-out shows at Celtic Connections to main stage at the world-renowned Cambridge Folk Festival.

The East End Stage opens with Barns Courtney who’s hits Fire and Glitter and Gold and have topped Spotify’s viral chart, appeared in the Bradley Cooper film Burnt, Suites and Teen Wolf. He has supported The Who, The Libertines and Blur and this year enjoyed a successful headline tour of the US and released his debut album The Attractions of Youth. The lead single Champion has been described by Clash as ‘an outlandish, exuberant stomper, an arena-filling monster that is set to delight fans at live shows for years to come.’

Ready to turn the world yellow and sparkly the irrepressible Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 brings the unexpected to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. With a sound which they describe as what happens if Primal Scream and Happy Mondays had children genetically fused with the DNA of Frank Zappa, Bob Marley, James Brown, George Clinton and Neil Diamond, they are famous for their on-stage antics with laughter yoga and hug-offs, the crowd is set to play its part in this party.

The Castle Street Stage will create a party atmosphere with DJs playing all night and one of the best views of Edinburgh Castle and the midnight fireworks anywhere in the centre of Edinburgh.

Headlining the DJ Stage is Huey Morgan. The BBC Radio 2 and Radio 6 Music DJ, and frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals will bring his expert knowledge of blues, funk, soul, disco, latin, jazz, hip hop, punk and rock n’ roll music with customary New York cool to deliver a storming set of massive tunes that will really get the party going!

Hosts for the evening, The Mac Twins have performed all over the world for Diet Coke, Armani, MAC Cosmetics, gone on tour with the UK’s biggest music institution The Official Charts, and are the Official DJs for Love Island where they played live on ITV2 every Sunday night. Their talent to connect with any audience has seen them DJ at the UEFA Champions League Final party, at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and play alongside Lulu and Pixie Lott for Simon Cowell’s Annual Midsummer Ball.

In a stunning new location at the foot of Edinburgh Castle in Princes Street Gardens opt for the traditional Scottish ceilidh experience quite like no other in the world. Dance and reel with friends old and new and ceilidh the final hours of the year away, three of Scotland’s finest ceilidh bands will take to the stage to lead dancers through a fun night of Strip the Willows, Canadian Barn Dances and the Eightsome Reels – stopping only to welcome the New Year for the Midnight Moment as firework lift-off from Edinburgh Castle overhead.

The Occasionals have been driving the ceilidh capers for over thirty years and show no sign of slowing down. Comprising some of the best traditional musicians in Scotland, and with best-selling CDs, numerous radio, TV, and festival appearances behind them, a lively night is guaranteed.

Fronted by the sound of the Great Highland Bagpipes, this five-piece band of Highland reprobates, Heilan Crew, will be calling out all the favourite ceilidh dances, but with a funky twist. Bagpipes, keyboards, guitar, bass and percussion bring a 21st century sound to one of Scotland’s oldest and most treasured instruments.

Some of Scotland’s finest ceilidh players have been reeled in to land this massive ten-piece ceilidh band catch, Kipper Ceilidh! Accordion, fiddles, banjo, whistle, drums, bass, guitars and brass combine to form a ceilidh extravaganza with dance instructions provided by one of the top dance callers in the country.

Scotland welcomes the world through its Front Door this Hogmanay to its brand new, re-booted Street Party, where from 7pm-1am, an animated and carnival atmosphere will occupy the full length of the Princes Street arena.

The Party is put back in the Street with bands, DJs, street dancers, flash mobs and acrobatics on stages up and down the street, making it the best, most vibrant party anywhere in the world that night. There will be communal moments to bring everyone together in a massive celebration, and singular moments surprising people up and down the arena.

Every party needs a host and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli is the first Hogmanay host, entertaining and guiding the crowds throughout the arena.

Ringing in the New Year, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay sees the longest, biggest and best fireworks display for years – all set to music and once again launched from Edinburgh Castle.

Tickets are on sale now via edinburghshogmanay.com