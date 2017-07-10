Charity gala in aid of Syria comes to Edinburgh

Posted on

Following on from its sell-out world premiere at Sadler’s Wells, Requiem for Aleppo will be coming to Edinburgh for a very special gala performance in aid of Syria Relief on Wednesday 16 August.

So moved by the images he saw coming from the devastated city of Aleppo, composer David Cazalet wrote and produced the score for ‘Requiem for Aleppo’. On hearing the piece, choreographer Jason Mabana (Rambert School of Dance and London Contemporary Dance School) joined David, along with twelve internationally renowned dancers from as many different countries.

From this collaboration a rather extraordinary project has emerged. The combination of a big, evocative score and mesmeric, beguiling dance is profoundly moving. Requiem for Aleppo has been called both a haunting and captivating theatrical experience that offers a unique opportunity to be part of a collective expression of solidarity for the people of Syria, with all profits from the production being donated to Syria Relief. The event is currently supported by businesses including Halidon Home.

Tickets are £15 for the performance and £15 for the opportunity to meet the cast and creative team at an after-show party hosted by EICC. Tickets available from the Pleasance website.