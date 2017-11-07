Charity fundraising dinner to help revamp Kilmartin Museum

Posted on

A charity dinner to help preserve 5000 years of history is taking place this week.

Kilmartin Museum, on Argyll’s west coast, is embarking on an ambitious £6.7m redevelopment project.

The new museum will preserve and display many more of the archaeological finds from the Kilmartin Glen and around Argyll.

Plans are advancing with major funders but individual supporters of Kilmartin Museum are also playing their part.

The Loch Melfort Hotel, nestled on the west coast with stunning sea views, is hosting a charity fundraising auction and dinner in its 2AA Rosette restaurant this Friday, November 10, running from 7-11pm.

The guest of honour, Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Patrick Stewart will welcome guests and award-winning journalist Lesley Riddoch will entertain them with an after dinner speech on the links between Scotland and Ireland.

Diners will be treated to a menu that will include smoked venison, a seafood platter and Cranachan all prepared with Loch Melfort Hotel head chef’s own twist. Food for the evening has been sponsored by many west coast suppliers, coordinated by Food From Argyll and the team at Kilmartin Museum.

The purpose of the evening is fundraising and generous donations to an auction being held on the evening include: An original Jolomo painting, a weekend at Portavadie Marina luxury Spa, experiences such as a private night time tour of Inveraray jail, a fly casting course, guided tours of the Kilmartin Glen and the museum’s collection.

The existing museum will remain open in 2018 ahead of the construction of the new redeveloped museum which will secure the future of Argyll’s archaeological treasures, provide a top class visitor experience and greatly enhance Kilmartin Museum’s educational facilities.

Key to the museum’s long term success is the development of new visitor facilities.

The new museum will act as a gateway, providing all the information people need to begin their exploration of the area’s natural heritage and archaeological monuments.

They also want to enhance their education service as the current museum is unable to accommodate a class of talks, or even evening events, which a new facility will help. This would also enable the team to deliver adult learning and training in archaeology as well as undertaking new research and excavation projects.

A better designed shop will sell a range of heritage inspired gifts and crafts.

Visit www.kilmartin.org/redevelopment/ for more details.