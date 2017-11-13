Charity auction to help end homelessness in Scotland

Posted on

A unique collaboration of artists, designers and Scottish businesses are to help end homelessness in Scotland.

BoConcept Scotland are proud to host a unique ‘Sit Down for Change’ charity art auction in aid of Social Bite and the Scottish Government’s mission to eradicate homelessness within the next five years. Social bite have ‘invited’ 9,000 people to join them in Princes Street Gardens for the world’s largest ever sleep out.

The aim is to stop the sticking plaster mentality and get to the root issues and eradicate homelessness by providing housing, rehabilitation, job opportunities and the support people need to get back on their feet.

BoConcept Scotland have teamed up with auctioneers McTears and a hand-picked selection of Scottish based artists & designers to bring together a bespoke collection of chairs. They will be exhibited and auctioned off at this event in the BoConcept Glasgow store on Thursday 30 November. All of these designs are completely one-of-a-kind, highly collectible and not to be missed! There will not be any reserve prices on any of the lots. Each chair will have a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist.

The contributors who have offered their services reads like a Who’s Who of Scottish based artists; John Byrne, Timorous Beasties, Bob Harper, Fi Gordon from bluebellgray, Iona Crawford, Fraser Gray, Alasdair Gray, Callum Innes, Paul Stallan of Stallan Brand, Kirsty Whiten, Chelsea Frew, Bespoke Atelier, Jacqueline Donachie, Kate Davis & Simon Harlow, Gabriella Marcella of Risotto Studios, Zombiedan and Gordon Corrins.

As a business that makes a living from creating spaces for our customer, BoConcept Scotland is passionate about eradicating homelessness. Not just throwing some money at it but becoming the first country in the world to absolutely remove the need for anyone to be homeless.

BoConcept Scottish Director Adam Davidson said: ‘I was walking through Edinburgh city centre getting angrier by the minute. It is just unacceptable that a wealthy country like the UK has not made any serious effort to solve the homelessness problem. That day Social Bite announced their Sleep in the Park project. We just had to get involved!’

Adam added: ‘Our in-store designers decided they wanted to involve the best of the best Scottish artists but also the new artists & designers coming through. Each contributor has been sent one of our design icon chairs to do with as they like. The aim is to raise as much as we possibly can for this amazing event by auctioning off unique pieces created by Scotland’s top creative minds.’

Every penny raised will go to the Social Bite campaign.