Celebrate St Andrew’s Day with haggis and Scottish films

Cinema screenings of popular Scottish films are being brought to the people this St Andrew’s, thanks to haggis maker Macsween.

Macsween is extending its celebrations with a unique pop-up cinema at Glasgow’s SW3G on Saturday, December 2.

In a celebration of all things Scottish, the Macsween family have compiled a list of their most-loved Scottish films and are hosting a day jammed packed with screenings of the nation’s classics combined with a series of haggis treats.

Haggis lovers of all ages won’t be disappointed as they unite in Glasgow’s SW3G to sit back, relax, and celebrate St Andrew’s Day with a tasty selection of haggis inspired street food snacks.

Managing director James Macsween, said: ‘There’s no better way to celebrate St Andrew’s Day than by indulging ourselves in Scottish culture and cuisine.

‘We have a wide-range of the Macsween family’s most-loved films available to suit all genres, from animation to musical. On top of this we look forward to rolling out our Macsween’s tasty truck and delivering a menu of mouth-watering street food to our cinema goers; from simple toasties to our popular nachos recipe using Scotland’s most-loved haggis.’

Cinema screenings are:

· 10.30am – 1pm: Brave. The day starts with the award-winning Disney Pixar classic which follows feisty, flame-haired Princess Merida as she goes on an adventure to find a way to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.

· 1.30–3pm: From Scotland With Love. A journey into our collective past, this film explores universal themes of love, loss, resistance, migration, work and play. This documentary feature film is edited entirely of Scottish film archive.

· 3–5pm: Sing-a-long Sunshine On Leith. This feel-good adaption of the stage musical brings to life the music of The Proclaimers.

· 5–7pm: Poll winning film. To end the day Macsween will screen the film that has been chosen by the public from either Whisky Galore (1949) (U), Gregory’s Girl (12A), Restless Natives (PG) or Local Hero (PG).

Macsween is asking people to vote for their favourite Scottish film, with the winning movie being announced next Friday, November 24, and being screened as the last film of the day on December 2.

As well as the screenings, there will be a Christmas Hypermarket where guests can pick up unique Christmas gifts from local artists, designers and makers.

Ticket price includes one cinema screening, one portion of haggis street food and a Macsween goody bag. Tickets are now available and cost £5 per film for adults and £2 per film for children.

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/macsween-screen-tickets-39512027538 for more information and to book tickets to these special film screenings.