A Dram with Ben Curtis, The Single Cask: ‘Older doesn’t always mean better. It’s the cask that makes the whisky’

It has been a busy year for the team at The Single Cask as they opened up their new flagship bar in Singapore and expanded their bonded warehouse services. So we caught up with founder Ben Curtis to hear more about his favourite drams and why older doesn’t almost mean better.

Hello Ben. Can you introduce yourself and The Single Cask?

I’m Ben Curtis, founder of The Single Cask Ltd. We’re an independent bottler with a deep passion for single cask Scotch whisky, bottling one cask at a time to celebrate the individuality of every spirit. From our base in Scotland to our bar in Singapore, our mission is simple: to let the whisky speak for itself.

What inspired your career in whisky? Did you have any misconceptions about the industry before entering?

It started with a love for whisky and a curiosity for what makes each cask unique. I was drawn in by the stories behind the spirit, the places, the people, the process. When I started, I assumed great whisky would sell itself, but I quickly learned the industry is just as much about education, trust, and storytelling as it is flavour.

How has the trajectory of your career shaped your views on whisky?

It’s taught me to stay open-minded. Whisky is incredibly personal – what resonates with one person might not with another, and that’s the beauty of it. My journey has pushed me to appreciate the nuances of maturation, the impact of cask type, and how even the smallest cask detail can transform a whisky entirely.

Can you tell us a little about the story of The Single Cask?

The Single Cask began with a simple idea: to bottle whisky as purely and honestly as possible, no chill filtration, no colouring, just great spirit from great casks. Over time, we grew into a full-service bottler and now with our own bonded warehouse in Glenrothes in Scotland and a global reach. We’ve also opened our new flagship whisky bar in Singapore – three times its previous size – after 9 years with our bar in Chijmes. Our customers can now enjoy food and the casks we bottle, one dram at a time.

What achievements has The Single Cask celebrated in the last year?

This past year has been one of our most dynamic yet. We opened our new bar at 73A Amoy Street in Singapore, giving whisky lovers a space to discover over 700 unique single cask expressions. We’ve also expanded our bonded warehouse services and rolled out new cask investment offerings that allow customers to mature and bottle their own whisky under The Single Cask label.

Which of The Single Cask whiskies is your favourite?

As we bottle one cask at a time, each release has its own unique story and that’s what makes choosing a favourite so tough. That said, I’ve always had a soft spot for Caol Ila. Its character never fails to impress, especially when it’s finished in something unexpected. Playing with different cask types keeps every single cask exciting you never quite know what twist you’re going to get.

What upcoming release are you most excited about?

To be honest, I get excited every time we go from cask to glass. That moment when we crack open something special and start bottling never gets old. That said, we do have something particularly exciting coming up: a new release under our Clandestine Whisky label. It’s bold, mysterious, and wrapped in secrecy…just the way we like it.

What is a unique or unexpected flavour note that immediately draws you to a dram?

I’m always drawn to that signature coastal character you find in Islay whiskies: sea spray, smoked citrus, and that gentle medicinal edge. When those notes are layered with something richer from a wine or sherry cask, it’s a sensory experience that always keeps me intrigued.

Where is the most interesting or unconventional place you have enjoyed a dram?

Some of the most unforgettable drams I’ve had have been in tiny whisky bars tucked away in Japan, places with just six seats, but with hundreds of bottles and bartenders who treat whisky like fine art. It’s also where our import and distribution is handled by my brother-in-law, which makes every dram there even more personal. That said, the most unconventional spot? Definitely the back of a Tokyo taxi… don’t ask how, but it was memorable!

What is your controversial/unpopular whisky opinion?

Older whisky isn’t always better. Age can add complexity, sure, but it’s not a guarantee of quality. I believe it’s the cask that makes the whisky. A well-chosen finish whether sherry, port, rum, or even a quirky wine cask can transform a younger spirit into something truly remarkable.

What is your go-to dram and what is the dram you have as a treat?

I usually start an evening with a bright Speyside or Highland matured in a bourbon barrel something light and refreshing to ease in. But by the end of the night, I’ll be reaching for a bold, peated dram. My first ever whisky was a Glenfarclas, which still holds a special place in my heart. And as a treat, I’ll go for our 9-year-old Mortlach it’s our number one award-winner, and for good reason.

What international dram are you enjoying at the moment?

I’ve been really enjoying Kanosuke Single Malt from Japan lately. Having spent time there, I’ve fallen in love with the whisky culture [in Japan] – it’s everywhere, from Michelin-starred restaurants to convenience stores. The passion, precision, and reverence the Japanese have for whisky is something else entirely, and Kanosuke really embodies that spirit.

