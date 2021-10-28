Cask and Still Magazine Issue 9

We celebrate whisky, spice and all things nice in issue nine of Cask & Still.

We look at Ghillie Basan’s new book, which has some perfect whisky and food pairings.

Heading across the North Sea for our whisky bar of the edition, we uncover a unique retro whisky bar in the Netherlands, in Utrecht.

The late songwriting legend Bill Martin shares some stories over a dram in Me and My Dram,

We examine the trend for architecturally impressive distilleries, while Rachel McCormack reveals her pet hate when it comes to whisky Q&A sessions.

We have six of the best rum cocktail recipes to get you in the summer mood.

We discover why more than any other nation, Les Francais adore le whisky, and the Bluffer’s Guide this issue is about Fermentation.

We discover how whisky hero Emmanuel Drom lets customers enjoy the world’s finest drams.

As gin continues to expand, we look at how the market is so saturated it’s like a producers’ battlefield.

Spirit guru Brooke Magnanti re-evaluates sherry, while we reveal our favourite whisky books.

The ever-growing craft lager industry means more tasty treats for consumers.

And we conclude by discovering how the whisky

scene in Poland is booming.

This issue was originally published in April 2019.

Read issue nine of Cask & Still HERE.