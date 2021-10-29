Cask and Still Magazine Issue 6

Issue six of Cask & Still has some northern exposure, as we head to the world’s most northerly distillery, Aurora Spirit, is situated deep in the stunning Arctic Circle.

Our featured whisky bar is the dizzying selection of drams at the Jack Rose Dining Saloon in DC.

We stay in America as we meet Scottish rugby player turned US-based whisky guru Chris Cusiter, who talks us through his top nips.

Cask & Still goes behind the scenes at the whisky bar at 45 Commando’s Arbroath HQ, while our columnist, whisky authority Blair Bowman, takes whisky snobs to task.

We learn how whisky has been the tipple of choice for many Prime Ministers, and are served six of the best whisky cocktails mixed by Fabio De Sivestro at Epicurean Bar at G&V Hotel in Edinburgh.

We ask if the rise of Irish whiskey could be hampered by a lack of regulation, and our bluffer’s guide gives all the advice you need if you’re planning to set up your own distillery.

Our experts choose their top drams in our Connisseur’s Collection, and as gin continues to rise, we ask if we have we reached peak gin. Our experts also choose their favourite gins.

Dr Brooke Magnanti tells of the part that cider played in her misspent youth, and we look at the craft beer industry which shows no sign of abating.

We head to America to finish this edition, looking at Whisky in the USA with Tom Fischer.

