Capital Christmas cocktail is an Old Fashioned classic

Posted on

A Christmas cocktail in the capital is just what the doctor ordered this festive season.

With Christmas just around the corner, a selection of fine festive cocktails has been prepared for winter drinking.

Gingerbread Old Fashioned has been created by R&B Distillers and Usquabae Whisky Bar in Edinburgh.

Gingerbread is the scent of yuletide, bringing festive joy to everything from quaint iced house to cinnamon dusted lattes.

Craft whisky makers R&B Distillers have teamed up with Usquabae to create a seasonal take on the classic Old Fashioned.

Pairing fiery ginger liqueur and ginger syrup with R&B Distillers’ Raasay While We Wait single malt, Head-bartender Michael MacLean’s festive concoction will be a perfect tipple to keep drinkers warm through to Hogmanay.

Ingredients:

50ml R&B Distillers Raasay While We Wait or Borders whisky

15ml ginger liqueur

10ml Fentimans House of Broughton Ginger Syrup

Two dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

Stir whisky, ginger liqueur, ginger syrup and bitters over ice for dilution in a mixing glass. Strain into serving glass over ice.