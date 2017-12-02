Capital Christmas cocktail is an Old Fashioned classic

A Christmas cocktail in the capital is just what the doctor ordered this festive season.
With Christmas just around the corner, a selection of fine festive cocktails has been prepared for winter drinking.
Gingerbread Old Fashioned has been created by R&B Distillers and Usquabae Whisky Bar in Edinburgh.
Gingerbread is the scent of yuletide, bringing festive joy to everything from quaint iced house to cinnamon dusted lattes.
Craft whisky makers R&B Distillers have teamed up with Usquabae to create a seasonal take on the classic Old Fashioned.
Pairing fiery ginger liqueur and ginger syrup with R&B Distillers’ Raasay While We Wait single malt, Head-bartender Michael MacLean’s festive concoction will be a perfect tipple to keep drinkers warm through to Hogmanay.
Ingredients:
50ml R&B Distillers Raasay While We Wait or Borders whisky
15ml ginger liqueur
10ml Fentimans House of Broughton Ginger Syrup
Two dashes Angostura bitters
Method:
Stir whisky, ginger liqueur, ginger syrup and bitters over ice for dilution in a mixing glass. Strain into serving glass over ice.
