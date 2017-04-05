Calling all Scottish knitters – toy mice and blankets needed for playful cats!

Posted on

Scottish cat lovers are being asked to help unwanted cats and kittens this spring by making fun mouse toys and cosy blankets as part of Cats Protection’s knitting bee.

The UK’s largest cat charity will be launching its 2017 Scotland appeal for homemade knitted creations at the Spring Knitting & Stitching Show at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh from 27-30 April.

The charity will be asking cat lovers and keen knitters alike to join in the challenge which will help make life a little more comfortable for the cats in the charity’s care.

The pattern – originally designed by Lauren O’ Farrell (www.whodunnknit.com) – and details of local branches, adoption centres or shops where knitted mice or blankets can be donated can be obtained by ringing Cats Protection’s Helpline on 03000 12 12 12 or emailing helpline@cats.org.uk

Cats Protection advises that when knitting a toy or blanket, it’s best to avoid the use of stretchy yarns or small plastic items – such as those that can be used for mouse eyes – to reduce the risk of injury to cats and kittens. Loose weave blanket patterns involving the use of large needles are best avoided too. The charity also suggests that cat owners regularly inspect cat toys for signs of wear or damage, not to leave cats unattended with knitted toys, and not to use knitted toys or blankets with cats that have wool-chewing habits.

The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh from 27 – 30 April. More information can be found at www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/edinburgh/

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity, helping around 500 cats a day – or around 200,000 a year – through its national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 32 centres.