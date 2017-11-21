CALA launches new Balerno development

Posted on

CALA Homes (East) have launched the first of two new developments in Balerno’s Ravelrig Heights area.

The development will consist of spacious four and five-bedroom family homes with a unique layout designed around attractive greens, feature gardens, quiet lanes and characterful cul-de-sacs, each offering their own peaceful seclusion.

Many of the homes will benefit from breathtaking views across open fields towards Edinburgh, with large gardens and expansive living areas ideally suited to family life.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: ‘Ravelrig Heights will provide homes to suit families craving space and seclusion and will hopefully be well-received among buyers looking to trade up.

‘It is truly one of the most eagerly anticipated developments we have had the pleasure of bringing to the market.

‘Not only that, this is a popular part of the country for homebuyers – and we’re expecting a great deal of interest given the previously rare opportunities to purchase large family homes in Balerno.’

Ravelrig Heights will be located on a mature landscaped environment, with the seclusion of woodland on both the western and eastern boundaries and spectacular panoramic views to the south east making it ideally suited for those wishing to enjoy a quieter life.

The first phase of homes consists of spacious, detached four and five-bedroom homes, including the Elliot, which features a stunning galleried landing and an ideal open-plan family room and kitchen – with prices across the new homes from £570,000-£750,000.

CALA Homes has built several successful developments in Balerno stretching back over 20 years and has also been the main shirt sponsor for local rugby club Currie Chieftains since 2011. The developer also played an integral role in the relocation of the Ravelrig Riding for the Disabled Association (RRDA), gifting the land and assisting with the construction of the stables in 2012. More recently, it has granted £20,000 towards the RRDA’s bid to raise funds for a crucial indoor riding arena.

Those looking to make a dream move to Ravelrig Heights are encouraged to visit the new Customer Reception located just off Lanark Road West. Information will also be available on the upcoming Kingfisher Park development, with the sales launch anticipated for early November.

To find out more or to register your interest by visiting the official website: www.cala.co.uk/balerno