Businesses called to attend Lochaber tourism event

Businesses throughout Lochaber are being invited to attend a special tourism day.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce is inviting tourism-related businesses throughout the area – the outdoor capital of the UK – and further afield, to attend Tourism Day.

The event is being held in partnership with Caledonian MacBrayne Ferries, at the Moorings Hotel, Banavie, on Thursday, November 16, as part of Lochaber Ideas Week 2017.

Lochaber ideas Week is a celebration of business, education and community through a gathering of exceptional talks, workshops, competitions, discussion and networking opportunities from November 13-17.

The Ideas Week Tourism Day will give delegates the exciting opportunity to join some of the most powerful voices in Scotland’s tourism industry and take part in a number of presentations, debates and discussions surrounding the future of tourism in Fort William and Lochaber.

One of the highlights of the morning session will be a panel discussion entitled ‘The Future of Digital Tourism’, with representatives from CalMac Ferries, Expedia, Booking.com and VisitScotland and chaired by Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance.

The afternoon session will feature another panel discussion, this time supported by the Highland LEADER Programme, on how local businesses can better engage with the growing cruise market in the Outdoor Capital of the UK in order to maximise the potential of this market.

At a special industry showcase delegates will also be able to network with tourism activity businesses based in Lochaber, and to finish the day off in style there will be an evening networking event tasting a selection of top class whiskies and gins from around Scotland.

Chris O’Brien, destination manager at Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘Ideas Week is a fantastic opportunity for businesses from Lochaber and beyond to exchange thoughts, network and gain new business!

‘Over the years a number of companies have formed extremely profitable relationships as well as presenting themselves to an engaged audience of keen Lochaber entrepeneurs.’

Lochaber Ideas Week is a catalyst to stimulate fresh initiatives and ventures, creating new connections and points of collaboration designed to enhance Fort William and Lochaber, as a fantastic place in which to live, work and visit.

Visit www.lochaberchamber.co.uk/events/ for more details.