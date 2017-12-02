Burns Night preparations get underway in New York

Posted on

Members of the American Scottish Foundation are being invited to celebrate Robert Burns with them.

Based in New York, they are looking for members and friends to join them on Friday, 19 January, as they celebrate ‘the Bard’ in association with the University Club.

The evening will begin with a reception and whisky tasting – together with silent auction. Guests will then be piped into dinner where a traditional Burns Supper will follow.

Music for the evening will be brought by Hannah Read and Friends, with the Toast to the Haggis delivered by Kenneth Donnelly, President of the Burns Society of the State of New York and Vice Chair of the ASF.

With Toasts to the Lads and the Lassies, the evening will conclude with Reels – and conclusion of the Silent Auction.

Tickets are available now, costing $225 for ASF members, $275 for non-members, and $350 for patrons. Visit www.americanscottishfoundation.org for more details.

The American-Scottish Foundation invite all who share their love of Scotland to become a member. Membership renews on the anniversary of the month in which they join.

Individual membership includes junior, senior and overseas, as well as Burns Patron Circle.

The international not-for-profit organisation aims to establish links and strengthen ties between Scotland and the United States through the pursuit of contemporary social, cultural, educational, and business activities.

Email americanscottishfoundtion@gmail.com for details.