Bookie slashes the odds on Nessie being found after latest ‘sighting’

A bookmaker has slashed the odds on proving the Loch Ness Monster’s existence.

A latest ‘sighting’ of the Loch Ness Monster, the eighth in the last 12 months, has left Betway slashing the odds of the beast’s existence being confirmed from 5000/1 to 500/1.

The UK’s greatest unexplained mystery has reportedly surfaced no less than eight times in 2017 and the bookmaker has been swift to limit its offering of the myth being proved real.

Proving the existence of Nessie is now more likely than a Royal baby being called Wayne, AFC Wimbledon winning the FA Cup and New Zealand winning the football World Cup next summer.

At 500/1, Betway thinks there’s more chance of Nessie’s existence being confirmed than there is of royals William and Kate naming their third baby Wayne (750/1), AFC Wimbledon winning this season’s FA Cup (750/1) or New Zealand lifting the 2018 World Cup (1000/1).

Betway’s Alan Alger said: ‘While odds of 500/1 are still huge, the increasing number of Loch Ness Monster ‘sightings’ since the start of the year suggests we shouldn’t be offering 5000/1.

‘AFC Wimbledon winning the FA Cup and New Zealand going all the way at Russia 2018 are all real life scenarios, but at 750/1 and 1000/1 respectively, we now think there’s more chance of Nessie being proven real.’