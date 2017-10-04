Book Week Scotland has got the write stuff

Posted on

Hundreds of free events will take place across the country to mark Book Week Scotland 2017.

This year’s launch event took place today, Wednesday, to highlight the event which will run from Monday, November 27, untli Sunday, December 3.

Organised by the Scottish Book Trust – the national charity changing lives through reading and writing – a host of top authors will be taking part, and there’s also the chance to take part in a charity auction to get your hands on a rare first edition Harry Potter book, signed by JK Rowling.

People of all ages and walks of life will come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading. They will be joined in this celebration by Scotland’s authors, poets, playwrights, storytellers and illustrators to bring a packed programme of events and projects to life.

Top names taking part include as Denise Mina, Liz Lochhead, Judy Murray, Christopher Brookmyre, Val McDermid and Bernard MacLaverty.

Liz Lochhead is offering an incredible opportunity to beginners and experienced writers, with a unique workshop that will be packed with great advice and the chance to receive feedback. Edinburgh libraries are hosting Matthew Fitt reading extracts from his new translation into Scots of JK Rowling’s novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

A rare first edition of the second book in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, signed by JK Rowling, is among exclusive items which will be auctioned during Book Week Scotland, to raise funds for Scottish Book Trust’s programmes.

Also part of the online charity auction is the chance to win a portrait from one of the UK’s top illustrators, Chris Riddell.

Amina Shah, director of programme at Scottish Book Trust, said: “This year’s packed programme of events brings our best line-up yet to every corner of the country. With a tasty selection of must-see talks, workshops and opportunities to take part online, Book Week Scotland offers something for everyone. This year’s theme, Nourish, perfectly encapsulates the wide range of connections and experiences that books and reading have, across all communities, cultures and ages.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Scottish Book Trust is delivering some innovative work to make reading more accessible and help ensure everyone in Scotland has an opportunity to enjoy reading. As this year’s edition shows, Book Week Scotland continues to go from strength to strength, engaging with a varied public – from world-renowned authors and publishers to schools, communities and individuals – and encouraging a nation-wide love of books and reading.

“There are few pleasures greater than getting lost in the magic of books and, especially during 2017 Book Week Scotland, I encourage everyone in Scotland to commit to picking up a book.”

Sasha de Buyl of Creative Scotland said: “Book Week Scotland provides a crucial space for partnership working in reader development, building connections between literature organisations, libraries, arts organisations and community groups. This year’s programme will bring authors out into communities from Dumfries to Shetland, reaching a huge range of booklovers across Scotland and encouraging them to nourish themselves through reading.”

Working with a wide range of partners, the Scottish Book Trust will deliver a huge range of events and activities across the country during Book Week Scotland 2017, all linked to this year’s theme of Nourish.

Nourish is spread across four key strands:

• Justice and Sustainability – equality of access to food and equality of access to culture, how our food and culture is produced.

• Breaking Bread – sharing culture, identities and traditions, international, travel, communities, faith and food, making connections using food and stories.

• Nourishing Ourselves – health and wellbeing, how we nourish our whole beings, books as sources of mental, spiritual and emotional nourishment, different types of reading for different appetites.

• Feast – celebration, abundance, something for everyone to try.

During Book Week Scotland schools, companies and communities across the country will be encouraged to hold a book sale or book swish, in aid of Scottish Book Trust. A free fundraising toolkit with top tips on holding a book sale is available here.

This year Book Week Scotland will have a bigger profile online, with a digital festival running through the week, packed with interviews and free, exclusive online events, including Crimewriters Cluedo, an ‘unboxing’ game with top book vloggers, and a Twitter Q&A with a special guest.

An exclusive, free e-book will be available to download during Book Week Scotland, filled with our favourite stories on the theme of Nourish, from the public participation event held earlier this year.

Initiated by the Scottish Government and supported by £200,000 from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland Targeted Funding and £24,000 from SLIC, Book Week Scotland 2017 will be delivered by Scottish Book Trust from 27 November – 3 December.

The programme for Scotland’s sixth national celebration of books and reading was launched at Maison Bleue at Home restaurant in Edinburgh.

For more information about Book Week Scotland 2017 and how you can get involved, visit www.bookweekscotland.com where you can find information about all the events taking place in your local area.