Is this Glasgow’s best Sunday roast? Elements in Bearsden serves up a fantastic lunch

It’s been an impressive start for Gary Townsend’s first solo venture, Elements in Bearsden.

Opening last year to a flurry of rave reviews, it was tipped to potentially be Scotland’s next Michelin star destination and just three months later gained a recommended status in the coveted guide, before being awarded the prestigious accolade of three AA Rosettes.

Over the course of the last year Townsend has built a strong team paired with a seasonal, noteworthy menu and exceptionally well-stocked wine list.

When I reviewed the lunch menu last year I was delighted to discover a stylish yet unintimidating dining room with a buzzy neighbourhood feel. A welcoming space with sensational food, it was clear to see why Michelin inspectors had rated it so highly.

I’m back a year on to try Townsend’s new Sunday lunch – and it’s fair to say my hopes are high.

The meal starts with rustic French sourdough served with two fantastic homemade butters, one of which is made with chicken fat and is as deliciously decadent as it sounds.

Two incredible looking amuse-bouche arrive alongside the bread. The first is a take on an onion panna cotta with rich, salty chunks of pancetta, served inside a white eggshell. The other is a tuna tartare wrapped in nori with dollops of fresh avocado.

Then it’s onto the starters, a stunningly fresh tomato dish with Scottish mozzarella, lovage and a gazpacho dressing which was fresh and tangy. My dining companion opted for the chicken and smoked ham hock terrine which he heaped praise on.

The main event is of course the Sunday roast, 35-day dry aged Scottish beef which was cooked to perfection and served with crisp roast potatoes and a golden Yorkshire pudding, perfect for mopping up the ‘gravy’ – a thick, unctuous sauce packed with flavour.

And if that wasn’t enough, the whole thing comes with a host of sides which almost stole the show for me. Without a doubt the best cauliflower cheese I have ever tasted (and I have tried out a lot), charred hispi cabbage with crushed walnuts, broccoli and star anise carrots.

We rounded off the meal with a punchy chocolate and cherry pudding. A rich, creamy milk chocolate mousse served alongside a cherry and mint sorbet, pistachio and shards of honeycomb.

The whole meal was a complete triumph, made even better by the staff who are knowledgeable, friendly and clearly really care about the food and making sure the diners enjoy it.

As we finished up the place was filling up and despite being very full, I was oddly jealous as I looked around at everyone, knowing the joyous meal they were about to enjoy.

It’s not hard to see why the accolades are coming so quickly for Townsend’s new business, long may it continue I say.

Elements, 19 New Kirk Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3SJ.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.